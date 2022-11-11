The Legend of Yang Jian

Not Available

One day in the early years of the Shang Dynasty, Yang Lan’s wolverine fell from the sky and his memory was damaged. After discovering the leaves of the village women in the nearby village, they will be rescued. Worried about Yang Lan’s lonely leaves, he insisted on leaving him under the pressure of the villagers. The two gradually fell in love in a dull life until a group of robbers came to rob, breaking this calm. In order to save the lover, Yang Lan had to become a priest, gradually inspiring the power of his third eye in the battle. Qing Huang, who has been lurking around Yang Lan, is also looking for an opportunity to restore his memory. It turns out that all this is caused by the conspiracy of moving souls...