After having lost his memory by the Great Deku Tree from his adventure prior, Link lives a peaceful life as a farmer in Ordon Village. Hearing about the death of his uncle Ganondorf, Adikin assembles an army to seek out Link. Will our lost hero stop Hyrule's new threat? The Legend of Young Link is a fan film from 2008 inspired from The "Legend of Zelda" series and a fan film called "Legend of Link" by Obsession Studios. It was made purely for fun and no other reason. All the actors were friends of mine who also shared a love for Zelda. This is the first time this movie is being presented in full length.