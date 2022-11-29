The Legend of Zelda Concert 2018

Not Available

This brand new Blu-ray contains the full orchestral concert of Legend of Zelda Concert 2018 performed in Dec. 14, 2018 at Tokyo Bunkamura Orchard Hall. This is the first concert in two years following the previous one which has celebrated the series' 30th anniversary. The concert puts the spotlight on the ocarina, harp, and accordion. Features well-known music from the latest game installment The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as well as legendary tunes from the previous episodes of the saga.