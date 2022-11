Not Available

In this animated adventure series that grew out of a Nintendo video game, the fearless hero Link and the beautiful Princess Zelda struggle to defeat an evil wizard and restore peace to the kingdom of Hyrule, now a dangerous and magical land. The one thing that Link really wants, however, is a kiss from Princess Zelda -- yet despite his heroics, he never seems to merit one. Along the way, they match wits with the evil Ganon and his minions.