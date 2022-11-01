The Legend of Zelda: The Sage of Darkness

Not Available

A classic tale of the Princess Zelda, the Hero of Time, and the Dark Lord, Ganon, is retold once again as never before. Darkness has fallen over Hyrule as a young descendent of the evil Ganondorf has seized control of the kingdom. In desperation, the princess must turn to a young farm boy named Link in order to take the kingdom back and restore balance to the world. But lurking in the shadows, a dark and mysterious figure has his own agenda, and he will stop at nothing to put a rest to the ancient legend. Winner of three Film Festival Awards, this epic tale of power, wisdom, and courage will transport you to a world unlike any other.