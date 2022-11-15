The Legendary Blues Guitar of Josh White

Not Available

We're delighted to present this DVD on the songs and guitar of Josh White by his son, Josh White, Jr., an accomplished actor, singer, performer and teacher. He knows his father's repertoire intimately and can replicate it with great accuracy. On this lesson he skillfully communicates Josh White's unique guitar style in a way that is easy to follow and accessible for all players. Learning guitarists with a knowledge of basic chords will be able to learn arrangements to his classic songs, along with blues chords, bass riffs, turnarounds, strumming techniques and more. The songs taught on this DVD are: "One Meat Ball," "Betty & Dupree," "House of the Rising Sun," "Uncle Sam Says" and "Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out."