This biographical video program outlines the rise of the legendary Ernest Tubb -- known by friends and fellow musicians as "E.T." -- from his start as a poor boy growing up in Depression-era Texas to his fame as a honky-tonk artist crooning "The Passing of Jimmie Rodgers." A range of interviews with country artists such as Little Jimmy Dickens, Hank Snow, Randy Travis and Kitty Wells reveal Tubb's influence on their work.