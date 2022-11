Not Available

Consummate jazz guitarist Tal Farlow divulges some of his strumming secrets in this instructional video. Covering pre-electric rhythm-guitar styles, tritones, playing in flat keys, chords within solos, chromatic movement and other techniques, Farlow always adds his unique licks. Providing a treat for genre buffs, the late, great jazzman Lenny Breau turns up in clips, and George Benson explains why Farlow remains his favorite fret man.