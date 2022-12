Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Recorded on September 13, 1997 at La Luna, Portland, USA. 1 Hallway Monologue 2 On High 3 Spike 4 Love In A Plain Brown Envelope 5 Destined To Repeat 6 Harvest Babies 7 Velvet Resurrection 8 Hellsville 9 City Of Needles