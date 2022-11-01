Not Available

This new documentary film recognizes the comic book as a true art form, as indigenous to American culture as jazz. It presents comic books as reflectors of a changing America from the 1930's to today, and it hails comic book superheroes as modern-day mythological figures. “THE LEGENDS BEHIND THE COMIC BOOKS” captures for posterity the living artists and writers from The Golden Age of Comic Books (1938-1951) and The Silver Age of Comic Books (1956-1973). Insightful comments are provided by the creative geniuses who were there at the beginning, including…