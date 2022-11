Not Available

St. President school is one of the most wealthy schools around. Everybody in that school respects the Yukan club, the most popular and richest group in the school. This includes Shouchikubai Miroku, Kenbishi Yuuri, Kikumasamune Seishirou, Hakushika Noriko and Kizakura Karen. They go through dangerous adventures to save their school, and of course, just to kill their spare time.