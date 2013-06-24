The Lesser Blessed

2013

Larry, a 16-year-old Tlicho Indian, lives in the small northern town of Fort Simmer. He loves heavy metal music and has a crush on his classmate, the high school's hottie, Juliet Hope. Larry's past holds a variety of terrors—his father is abusive and he once had an accident that nearly killed him. When Johnny Beck , a young Métis from Hay River, moves to town, things heat up.