2013

The Lesser Blessed

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 24th, 2013

Studio

First Generation Films

Larry, a 16-year-old Tlicho Indian, lives in the small northern town of Fort Simmer. He loves heavy metal music and has a crush on his classmate, the high school's hottie, Juliet Hope. Larry's past holds a variety of terrors—his father is abusive and he once had an accident that nearly killed him. When Johnny Beck , a young Métis from Hay River, moves to town, things heat up.

Cast

Kiowa GordonJohnny Beck
Chloe RoseJuliet Hope
Benjamin BrattJed
Tamara PodemskiVerna Sole
Krista BridgesAuntie
Adam ButcherDarcy McManus

View Full Cast >

Images