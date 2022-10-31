The Libertines - There Are No Innocent Bystanders

Not Available

An access-all-areas documentary about The Libertines reunion shows at Reading & Leeds Festivals 2010 from first time director Roger Sargent; photographer, witness and confidante of the band throughout their short and turmoil filled career. Featuring the present day story of the build up, rehearsals, warm-ups and concerts set against the painfully honest interviews with each band member recounting the band's history and illustrated by Sargent's unparalleled archive of classic Libertines photographs. An intense and intimate portrayal of arguably Britain's most exciting and influential band of the last decade.