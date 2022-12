Not Available

The inspiring true story of music librarian Dena Epstein who labored 25 years to document the musical contributions of African slaves to the New World. Her work, now considered classic, shattered legends and myths, proved that the banjo was a slave instrument, and sparked a remarkable revival of black string band music. Directed and produced by Jim Carrier. Starring Dena Epstein, Bela Fleck, Eric Weissberg, Tony Trischka & the Carolina Chocolate Drops.