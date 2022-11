Not Available

Fifteen-year old Cassie is starting the school year, whether she likes it or not, and along with it, the romantic drama from the past summer. Being faced with her kind-of-ex-boyfriend Jake and her rebound Elliot she finds herself in an unintentional love triangle. She runs herself ragged trying to juggle both guys for the next couple of weeks and still can’t bring herself to make a decision. The building tension culminates at the Homecoming dance.