2015

The Lies of the Victors

  • Thriller

Release Date

June 17th, 2015

Studio

Heimatfilm

Fabian Groys, a renowned journalist for a political news magazine, enjoys great freedom, since the stories he uncovers make for good sales. When he loses a hot story about the German army, the editor saddles him with a young female intern. Fabian hates teamwork and sticks the intern with what seems a classic tabloid story about the suicide of a man who had himself torn to shreds by a lion at the zoo. But thanks to the intern’s dogged determination, signs emerge that the story Fabian was working on and the gory zoo story are actually interlinked. Is it pure coincidence? And if it isn’t, how can Fabian fight a nebulous enemy?

Cast

Florian David FitzFabian Groys
Lilith StangenbergNadja
Horst KotterbaHannes Hubach
Ursina LardiCorinna von May
David C. BunnersGeneral Halmer
Niels-Bruno SchmidtArbeiter

