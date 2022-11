Not Available

The partnership of Foster & Allen has endured decades in the limelight. Celebrate the long-running musical group's success with this collection featuring footage and interviews as well as performances of their music, including "Everything Is Beautiful," "Partner in Rhyme," "Morning Has Broken," "From a Distance," "The Gypsy Rover," "You Stand Alone," "Lonely but Only for You," "Lord of the Dance," "Michael Row the Boat" and more.