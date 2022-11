Not Available

Esteemed actor Cliff Robertson narrates this moving documentary, which was produced just months after President John F. Kennedy's 1963 assassination. Through a montage of photos and film clips, the program chronicles the idyllic "Camelot" years of the 35th president and his elegant society wife, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, as well as JFK's childhood, his naval service during World War II and his early days as a young politician.