The Life and Times of Secretariat

The only complete and authorized story of the most famous race horse of our time  Secretariat. This is the Official Secretariat DVD licensed by owner Penny Chenery. This commemorative issue is actually three videos in one. It features the original critically acclaimed ESPN retrospective chronicling Secretariat's life and legacy, a full feature documentary of Big Red's last race in the Canadian International at Woodbine PLUS recently discovered footage of the champion from 20 of his career races including his phenomenal 1973 Triple Crown victories shown in their entirety.