This British satire skewers mindless media culture as it follows the brazen schemes of Vivienne Vyle (Jennifer Saunders), a daytime talk show host who never met a guest she wouldn't exploit to further her own career. As Vivienne watches her shamelessly sensationalistic show climb up the ratings, she must contend with her gay but devoted husband (Conleth Hill) and her heartless producer (Miranda Richardson) who's even more calculating than she is.