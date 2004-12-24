The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Wes Anderson’s incisive quirky comedy build up stars complex characters like in ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ with Bill Murray on in the leading role. An ocean adventure documentary film maker Zissou is put in all imaginable life situations and a tough life crisis as he attempts to make a new film about capturing the creature that caused him pain.
|Bill Murray
|Steve Zissou
|Anjelica Huston
|Eleanor Zissou
|Cate Blanchett
|Jane Winslett-Richardson
|Willem Dafoe
|Klaus Daimler
|Owen Wilson
|Ned Plimpton
|Jeff Goldblum
|Alistair Hennessey
