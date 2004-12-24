2004

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Release Date

December 24th, 2004

Studio

American Empirical Pictures

Wes Anderson’s incisive quirky comedy build up stars complex characters like in ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ with Bill Murray on in the leading role. An ocean adventure documentary film maker Zissou is put in all imaginable life situations and a tough life crisis as he attempts to make a new film about capturing the creature that caused him pain.

Cast

Bill MurraySteve Zissou
Anjelica HustonEleanor Zissou
Cate BlanchettJane Winslett-Richardson
Willem DafoeKlaus Daimler
Owen WilsonNed Plimpton
Jeff GoldblumAlistair Hennessey

