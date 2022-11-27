The Life-Changing Magic Of Not Giving A F*ck

Not Available

The feature adaptation of Sarah Knight"s international bestseller which introduced Knight’s Not Sorry Method for mental decluttering, ”a system for identifying what annoys you and clearing it out of your life just as you would with physical junk that no longer serves its purpose.” The book is known for its hysterical prose and commonsense techniques—such as creating a “f*ck budget” to allocate one’s time, energy, and money toward what truly makes them happy—encouraging readers of ridding unwanted obligations and the guilt associated with saying no.