The Life, Love and Hate of a Free Jazz Man and His Woman

This is the story of Arthur Doyle, once a promising saxophonist in the New York school of Jazz' New Thing in the late 1960s and 1970s. Doyle, like many of his contemporaries, has struggled to maintain a healthy balance between life and music. The evidence of years spent pursuing a completely original sound is all around him. It is in his eyes, in his home and in the voices of his family. This film tells the story of a man who managed to live through his relationship with music. Now nearly 70, Doyle seems to be defying those forces that would keep him as a footnote in the history of American music.