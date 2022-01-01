The Life of a Man. Last Interview

Not Available

In March 2018, oncologist Andrey Pavlenko learned that he had stomach cancer. For almost two years, Andrey struggled with the disease and simultaneously performed operations, created his own department in the clinic, and launched his own charitable foundation. All this time, it was filmed by the team of special projects of the portal "Such things". Andrey's chances of recovery were about 50-50. Eight rounds of chemotherapy, stomach removal, recovery, community service, and depression are what he went through during the treatment. On January 5, 2020, Andrey died. Before his death, realizing that there was not much time left, he gave one last interview. It became the basis of the film.