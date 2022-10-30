Not Available

The Life of Fish

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Televisión Nacional de Chile (TVN)

At a house party, a handsome man wanders around catching up with friends he has not seen for some years. A travel writer now based in Berlin, Andre appears to be living an exciting international life, and yet... something has drawn him back home to Santiago. As the night goes on, we realize that a tragedy binds this group - an event that was also the impetus for Andre's departure from Chile years ago. Moreover, there is someone at the party he goes to great lengths to avoid. But she is the very person he most needs to see.

Cast

Blanca LewinBeatriz
Antonia ZegersMariana
Victor MonteroPablo
Sebastián LaysecaIgnacio
Santiago CabreraAndrés

