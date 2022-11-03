The Life of Harry Dare

Not Available

Harry Dare (John Moore) is a shambolic Adelaide private investigator. He’s still not certain why he’s in the business; perhaps to understand his father’s disappearance, 20 years earlier? But now Harry’s got a real case: who stole his father’s old Kombi van, nicked (oddly) just after Harry finished restoring it? Director Vellis’s detective yarn both delights in the idea of a Kaurna Aboriginal man making ends meet as a private eye and in how Harry’s crime-solving smarts seem to grow directly from his resilience as an Indigenous Australian