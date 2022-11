Not Available

Wannabe filmmakers Phillip Fellini (Sam Maccarone) and Forrest Fonda (Preston Lacy) think they've found the subject of a lifetime when they meet a cave-dwelling, beer-swilling Missouri backwoodsman named Lucky "Cucumber" Cavanaugh (Dian Bachar), rumored to be the unluckiest man alive. But when Lucky's fortunes begin to turn, he and the filmmakers end up on a wild adventure in a comic mockumentary.