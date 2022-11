Not Available

Follow the struggles of eight women as they train to fight in the 2005 National Golden Gloves boxing competition, a contest that didn't allow women to compete until 1995. Chronicling the dramatic history of women's boxing and profiling a group of scrappy young fighters, filmmaker and boxer Leyla Leidecker delivers a knockout documentary experience. Leidecker was a sparring partner for actress Hilary Swank as she prepared for Million Dollar Baby.