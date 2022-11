Not Available

Crime does not pay, so the adage goes. But feisty and outspoken Rosa (Rosanna Roces)--however sharp-witted--does not know any better. Doggedly out for bigger money, she is quick to rebuff even her lover Dado's (Diether Ocampo) pitch for a new life. What will they risk to succeed? What will they give to taste the sweet pleasure of living peacefully and not running away from law and the syndicate anymore? Will their love for each other endure in the end?