The Mountain Goats in solo and duo performance at Pomona College. In this film by Rian Johnson (Brick, the Brothers Bloom), John Darnielle performs The Life of the World to Come on piano and guitar. Shot in the same building where, as an eight-year-old piano student and new transplant to Claremont, he performed Bach minuets for the state examiner, The Life of the World to Come takes the songs from the album and restores them to their raw original states: skin, blood, and bone.