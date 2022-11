Not Available

Forget martinis and Austin Powers. This documentary is an unflinching portrait of the realities of "swinging," and it's not exactly a shaggadelic picture; in fact, the swingers we meet in the film are older, often lonely people. Most of them are simply looking to break out of their conventional, well-ordered lives by adopting "the lifestyle." Birds and bees may not do it, but we learn that monkeys do -- as well as 3 million Americans.