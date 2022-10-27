1985

The Lift

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 3rd, 1985

Studio

Sigma Film Productions

A lift begins displaying some erratic behavior, like trapping some party goers and nearly suffocating them, and decapitating a security guard. Felix, the technician from the lift company, can't find anything wrong with the circuitry. When he and a nosy reporter begin asking questions of the lift company's electronics partner (Rising Sun Electronics) his boss puts him on a leave of absence. A subsequent visit to a professor leads them to believe that some evil experiments are being conducted.

Cast

Huub StapelFelix Adelaar
Willeke van AmmelrooyMieke de Beer
Josine van DalsumSaskia Adelaar
Liz SnoyinkVrouw in Lift
Wiske SterringaVrouw in Lift
Huib BroosMan in Lift

View Full Cast >

Images