This 78-minute film takes you on an unforgettable journey, showing the biblical account of the creation of man and the entrance of sin into the world. See why Jesus Christ came to earth and how He dealt with the sin issue once and for all. Follow the Lord's life, from His miraculous birth to His agonizing crucifixion and glorious resurrection. Viewers will suddenly realize the horrible price Christ paid for their sins, and understand why He is the only way to heaven.