The Light of Virsa

When the Dark Lord Azcar captures the sister, and only surviving relative, of a young carpenter named Cayden, he sets out to rescue her. As he treks across the sundry terrains of the land of Virsa, he must confront the dark lord's evil agents as they attempt to waylay him. Along the way he learns that although he himself is not capable of defeating darkness in the world, the Light is, and it is only by means of character, perseverance, and trust that he can let the Light work in him to save his sister and make him the messenger of light and hope for Virsa.