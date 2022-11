Not Available

British artist Dick Heldar suffers a head injury during a battle in the Sudan. As a result, his eyesight begins to deteriorate. This is especially unfortunate, as admiration for his war paintings has grown incredibly. In London, he throws his soul into painting his masterwork, a portrait of Bessie, a barmaid, before his vision fails entirely. Bessie, however, is in love with Dick's friend Torpenhow, a situation that sparks a series of tragedies.