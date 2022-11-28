Not Available

8 channel-video installation, sound, 8- 14 mins. Music by: Jin Wang. "The light that I feel" series refers to an eponymous film shot during the summer 2014 on the island of Sandhornøy in Norway where Yang Fudong directed local actors and dancers. The Light That I Feel was first shown in situ on eight screens arranged within an architectural structure purposely built for the occasion on a beach on the island, and editing it at the Nordland College of Art and Film, Kabelvag. Influenced by Ingmar Bergman’s work, this project enabled Yang Fudong to direct European actors for the first time in a magnificent Scandinavian landscape. The artist seeks to show how the wind and trees can express a narrative. As in many of his films landscapes play a paramount role equivalent to that of the protagonists.