The Lighter

Ricardo has brought George out to a bar to meet some ladies. George is reticent, Ricardo reassures him, then leaves him to buy some drinks. Having bought some drinks, George drops his change on the floor but discovers a lighter. A beautiful girl walks up to the bar and a rich voice over speaks George's thoughts. On eyes meeting, they go on a romantic montage through time. Only to crash back to reality to be told she is gay. George leaves the bar and bumps into another girl. It is Maria, the twin sister of the girl in the bar. She picks up his lighter, and we leave them knowing they are a match.