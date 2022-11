Not Available

Tom Alkins, a sturdy fisherman, loves Polly Berry, the daughter of old Nat Berry, the keeper of the light. Bert Duncan also loves Polly and is insanely jealous of Tom. The course of true love runs smoothly for the happy couple with the exception of an attempt on the part of Duncan to force his unwelcome attentions on Polly. He is soundly thrashed by Tom and vows vengeance.