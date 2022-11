Not Available

"The Lighthouse-Keeper's Daughter". The film premiered on April 2 1918 at Brunkeberg Theatre in Stockholm . The film was to be the last feature film that was released from Hasselblad film before it went up in the newly founded Film Industry Skandia. Filming took place at the Hasselblad Studio in Otterhällan with exteriors from Böttö lighthouse outside Gothenburg by Gösta Stäring.