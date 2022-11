Not Available

The story of the remarkable family who tamed the wild Scottish coastline, told 200 years after the building of their first iconic lighthouse, the Bell Rock. For nearly 150 years, Robert Stevenson, his sons and grandsons designed many of the lighthouses around Scotland's coast. His sons Alan, David and Thomas also became lighthouse engineers. His grandsons (David's sons) David Alan Stevenson and Charles Stevenson designed lighthouses too.