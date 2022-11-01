The Lika Cinema

Not Available

A godforsaken mountain village is the only home that a young football player, a miser peasant and a fat girl have. This isolated part of the country finds itself in the middle of the referendum for or against the EU. Our characters couldn't care less - they are absorbed in their problems. The young football player who accidentally killed his mother doesn't want to join a rich foreign football team and is willing to risk his father's love because of it. The lonely fat girl is so desperate for a friend and for a lover that she will end up seeking both in the pig-sty. The miser peasant will find out that the real misery is in loneliness.