The Lily of the Tenements

A struggling young seamstress supports her elderly parents by working at home. The landlord offers free rent for sex, but she declines. He threatens foreclosure, but she is saved when a large sewing order comes her way. She rushes to the landlord’s office to arrange for an extension on the rent, encounters the landlord’s son, and leaves an ambiguous message saying only that she must see the landlord on important business. The old man receives the message and leaves for her apartment. His son, unaware of his father’s lechery, innocently follows after him to convey an urgent business message. When he walks in on his father attacking the seamstress, he interferes, denounces the old man, and provides the girl’s family with food and medical help.