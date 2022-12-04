The Lims Live in Ottawa

Not Available

George Lim arrived as a young man in 1913 in Ottawa. He lived there the rest of his life except for visits to China. Typical and extraordinary, his life and the lives of his family are cast in the history of the migration of overseas Chinese and the history of Canada. With the help of an interpreter, Melina Young interviews members of the Lim family who recall events in their lives and speak of aspirations in this country.The Lim family's story is embedded in contexts - past and current immigration policies, rallies, remarks by Members of Parliament, the reflection of friends - that make sense for the videomaker at this time in her life.