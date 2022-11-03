Not Available

The Linda McCartney Story

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mandalay Television

In a dramatization of her life, Linda Eastman, takes a job snapping pictures for Rolling Stone Magazine, despite the objections of her straight-laced father, Lee Eastman. As Linda rubs elbows with music royalty, she bumps into rock star Paul McCartney, and they soon fall in love. Although not only her father but also Paul's band mates disapprove of the romance, Linda and Paul wed while relations between the Beatles begin to disintegrate.

Cast

Elizabeth MitchellLinda McCartney
Gary BakewellPaul McCartney
David LewisDanny Field
Nicole Oliver
Aaron GrainJim Morrison
Linda KoYoko Ono

