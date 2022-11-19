Not Available

The Line King: The Al Hirschfeld Story

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

The New York Times

The childhood, adolescence, and incredible adult years of Al Hirschfeld, celebrated creator of thousands of line drawings of famous people - many in the entertainment industry - over a span of more than sixty years. He is still drawing in his nineties. His interesting domestic life, political, and cultural views are highlights. In addition, he talks about himself a bit - seriously and lightly.(At one point he he claims that his only form of exercise has been to live in his Manhattan townhouse: stairs). He drives his car around Manhattan - an adventure in itself. Brief interviews with, and reminiscences of many friends and associates.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images