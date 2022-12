Not Available

The action of the animation film takes place in an oasis. Beasts (a Hare, a Monkey, a cub of a Zebra) look at the well, discover that the water reflects them. The Monkey nearly dies, trying to quarrel with her reflection. Meanwhile, a Lion goes hunting, catches up and kills an adult Zebra. The animals consoled the orphaned cub of Zebra. The Lion, on the advice of the Snake, orders that the beasts themselves later come to him for dinner.