Not Available

Shi Shen is the top performer in the Tiger Crane Lion Dance Association, but feels restricted by Master He's traditional mindset. He decides to form his own lion dance troupe, which fuses hip hop and rock with lion dance movements. A major Lion Dance Competition is coming up and Mikey is groomed to be Shi Shen's successor, but he is plagued by a fear of heights. The situation worsens when both Mikey and Shi Shen fall for the Tiger Crane master's daughter, Xiaoyu.