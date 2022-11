Not Available

Lion Men 2 picks up after Mikey’s superb performance. Shi Shen becomes jealous of Mikey, especially after he discovers Mikey’s feelings for Xiao Yu. Determined to succeed, Shi Shen spends more time training, neglecting Xiao Yu. Situation worsens when Xiao Yu is kidnapped, forcing Shi Shen and Mikey to choose between the competition and their love for Xiao Yu. Who will step up to save her?