A film that traces the intimate portrait of a marginal argentinean couple: a trans chica, Mariana Koballa, and her lover, Raúl Francisco. In a pink house, on the quiet island of Tres Bocas, they live surrounded by nature, friends and several pets. In a realistic and poetic way, this film follows the couple's daily life for an entire year, and reveals their humour amidst dramatic situations, the intimacy with the symptoms of Mariana's disease and their relationship's singularity.