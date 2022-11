1949

Despite his tender age, four year old Melvin Beebe is an expert archer. At his family's farm on the Olympic Peninsula of Washington state, Melvin uses only props as target practice. These practices however are only a prelude to his first hunting experience in the forests around the farm one spring morning. The purpose is to bring home trophies to mount on his walls. The animals he encounters that day change the focus of what he ends up bringing home.